Ice and adverse weather conditions has led to another string of school closures and delayed opening times across North Kirklees on Thursday.

Ice and adverse weather conditions has led to another string of school closures and delayed opening times across North Kirklees on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means that some pupils in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen will be missing a fourth consecutive day at school immediately after the Christmas holidays.

Other settings will be starting a bit later.

Crossley Fields, in Mirfield, remains closed due to its boiler “not working consistently enough to give sufficient heating or hot water for the school,” while Earlsheaton Infant School is closed “due to sewage leak and adverse weather conditions making the site unsafe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is a list of the North Kirklees schools who have announced if they will be open or shut so far today (Thursday):

Batley Girls’ High School - closed

Batley Grammar School - closed

Bywell CE (C) Junior School - closed

Carlinghow Academy - closed

Crossley Fields - closed

Earlsheaton Infant School - closed

Eastborough Academy - late start, school opening for children at 10.30am

Flatts Nursery School - late start, 9.30am

Hanging Heaton CE (VC) J and I School - late start, from 10am

Healey J I and N School - closed

High Bank J I and N School - late start, 10.30am

Hyrstmount Junior School - late start, 10.30am

Millbridge, A SHARE Primary Academy - late start

Mount Pleasant Primary School - closed

Norristhorpe Junior School - closed

Orchard Primary Academy - closed

Purwell Infant and Nursery School - closed

Ravenshall School - closed

Shaw Cross I and N School - closed

Spen Valley High School - closed

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Dewsbury) - late start, 9.30am

St Patrick’s Catholic Academy (Birstal) - closed

St Paulinus Catholic Primary Academy - closed

Staincliffe CE (VC) Junior School - late start, 10.30am

Thornhill Junior and Infant School - late start from 9.30am with staggered start times for year groups

Upper Batley High School - closed

Warwick Road Primary School - late start, 10am