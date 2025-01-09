North Kirklees weather: List of Thursday’s school closures and late opening times across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen as ice continues to cause disruption
This means that some pupils in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen will be missing a fourth consecutive day at school immediately after the Christmas holidays.
Other settings will be starting a bit later.
Crossley Fields, in Mirfield, remains closed due to its boiler “not working consistently enough to give sufficient heating or hot water for the school,” while Earlsheaton Infant School is closed “due to sewage leak and adverse weather conditions making the site unsafe.”
Here is a list of the North Kirklees schools who have announced if they will be open or shut so far today (Thursday):
Batley Girls’ High School - closed
Batley Grammar School - closed
Bywell CE (C) Junior School - closed
Carlinghow Academy - closed
Crossley Fields - closed
Earlsheaton Infant School - closed
Eastborough Academy - late start, school opening for children at 10.30am
Flatts Nursery School - late start, 9.30am
Hanging Heaton CE (VC) J and I School - late start, from 10am
Healey J I and N School - closed
High Bank J I and N School - late start, 10.30am
Hyrstmount Junior School - late start, 10.30am
Millbridge, A SHARE Primary Academy - late start
Mount Pleasant Primary School - closed
Norristhorpe Junior School - closed
Orchard Primary Academy - closed
Purwell Infant and Nursery School - closed
Ravenshall School - closed
Shaw Cross I and N School - closed
Spen Valley High School - closed
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Dewsbury) - late start, 9.30am
St Patrick’s Catholic Academy (Birstal) - closed
St Paulinus Catholic Primary Academy - closed
Staincliffe CE (VC) Junior School - late start, 10.30am
Thornhill Junior and Infant School - late start from 9.30am with staggered start times for year groups
Upper Batley High School - closed
Warwick Road Primary School - late start, 10am
