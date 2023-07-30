Despite June being named as one of the hottest on record, things have been very windy and wet during July – with the weather continuing to be unpredictable.

The latest Met Office forecast for the region, from August 1 to August 10, reads: “August is likely to start generally unsettled, with showers and outbreaks of rain, these perhaps turning heavy and thundery at times.

"Changeable conditions are expected to continue through the week with a mixture of sunshine and showers, as well as spells of rain across the UK.

The Met Office has warned residents of changing weather throughout the next week.

"The wettest conditions are likely to be across the west, while the southeast is likely to see the best of any drier interludes.

"A similar set up is possible through the following week, with northwestern parts of the UK seeing majority of unsettled conditions.

"There is a chance for winds to be strong at times, given the time of the year, especially in western areas.

"Temperatures are likely to remain below average, with chance of mild nights towards later.”

However, there is hope for a warmer summer, with the long range forecast predicting sun, and higher temperatures, later into the month.

The Met Office’s long range forecast for the region says: “By the middle of the month, more settled conditions are likely, causing the showery regime to be reduced.