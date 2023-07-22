Despite June being named as one of the hottest on record, things have been very windy and wet during July – with the weather continuing to be unpredictable.

With many of us wondering when the summer will return, the Met Office has predicted when things will improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent long range forecast reads: “August is likely to see further unsettled conditions at first.

The Met Office has shared that warm weather is set to return to the region mid-August.

"Showers are expected to be the predominant form of precipitation, but some more prolonged spells of rain are also possible, which could result in rainfall totals being above average for the time of year.

"By the middle of the month, more settled conditions are likely, causing the showery regime to be reduced. Temperatures are generally expected to be around average for the time of year, perhaps becoming a little warmer by the end of this period.”

The Met Office update comes as parts of Europe face extreme heat, with temperatures in the mid to late 40s, triggering wildfires and health alerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike Europe, the UK has faced strong winds and heavy rainfall, contrasting to the previous month’s scorching weather – which included highs of 32 degrees.

However, Grahame Madge of the Met Office said temperatures are not forecast to reach that high again.

“There is no forecast signal for temperatures to reach last year’s threshold this year,