Met Office extends yellow weather warning for thunder across West Yorkshire

While some places across the UK are expected to stay dry, thunderstorms are likely to develop across West Yorkshire today (August 15) and tomorrow (August 16), bringing heavy rain and possible disruption.
These storms come after the extreme heat warning that was in place across the district last week
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Jason Kelly said: “Isolated but intense thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday.
“The warnings highlight the chance of some places seeing around 50 millimetres of rain falling in a three-hour period in the north, with some areas further south possibly seeing around 30 millimetres of rain in a three-hour period.
“Hail and frequent lightning are also possible as part of these downpours and represents an additional hazard.”
To find out how to stay safe in a storm, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/health-wellbeing/stay-safe-in-thunder-and-lightning