Kirklees Council’s gritting team will be out on the borough’s roads from 6pm tonight (Monday, November 18) ahead of an anticipated spell of snowfall – while the local authority’s Severe Weather Emergency Protocol has also been activated.

And the council has confirmed that their gritters will be out from 6pm, before providing an additional grit in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A post on the Kirklees Winter X, formerly Twitter, account, said:

“It’s a cold one! We’ll grit our normal gritting network from 6pm and we’ll do another grit from 5am.

“We’ll also be keeping an eye on things overnight with our night patrol.”

The Met Office weather warning adds that there may be possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers; possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel; some rural communities could become cut off; power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected; a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces; and that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible.

The council has also revealed on X that their Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) has been activitated in response to the forecasted freezing temperatures.

The council have said: “If you know or meet anyone who will be sleeping rough during this time, please get in touch. Spread the word to others if you can.”