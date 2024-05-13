Crowds flocked to parks across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen on Saturday (May 11) to take advantage of the glorious sunshine as temperatures peaked at 25.9C in some parts of the country, according to the Met Office.
The sunny weather was bookended with the fascinating Northern Lights, which could be seen for miles around across North Kirklees, on Friday night, and thunderstorms on Sunday evening.
Take a look at these great photos of people enjoying the sun at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury on Saturday.
