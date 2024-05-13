People flocked to Dewsbury's Crow Nest Park on Saturday to take advantage of the glorious sunshine.People flocked to Dewsbury's Crow Nest Park on Saturday to take advantage of the glorious sunshine.
In pictures: People in Dewsbury enjoying the sunshine on UK’s warmest day of the year so far

By Adam Cheshire
Published 13th May 2024, 12:11 BST
After the incredible sight of the Northern Lights and before the weekend ended with thunderstorms, people in Dewsbury enjoyed the UK’s warmest day of the year so far.

Crowds flocked to parks across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen on Saturday (May 11) to take advantage of the glorious sunshine as temperatures peaked at 25.9C in some parts of the country, according to the Met Office.

The sunny weather was bookended with the fascinating Northern Lights, which could be seen for miles around across North Kirklees, on Friday night, and thunderstorms on Sunday evening.

Take a look at these great photos of people enjoying the sun at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury on Saturday.

Six-months-old Salin with grandad Nelu at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury.

Six-months-old Salin with grandad Nelu at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury.

After the incredible sight of the Northern Lights and before the weekend ended with thunderstorms, people in Dewsbury enjoyed the UK’s warmest day of the year so far. From the left, Braylen Walker, two, Amelia Walker, Alex Chaplin and Chantelle Walker at Crow Nest Park.

After the incredible sight of the Northern Lights and before the weekend ended with thunderstorms, people in Dewsbury enjoyed the UK's warmest day of the year so far. From the left, Braylen Walker, two, Amelia Walker, Alex Chaplin and Chantelle Walker at Crow Nest Park.

Temperatures peaked at 25.9C in some parts of the country, according to the Met Office, on Saturday. Pictured here are Inaaya, four, Aneesa and Usayd, six.

Temperatures peaked at 25.9C in some parts of the country, according to the Met Office, on Saturday. Pictured here are Inaaya, four, Aneesa and Usayd, six.

People playing badminton at Crow Nest Park.

People playing badminton at Crow Nest Park.

