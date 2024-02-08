Reporter Series’ readers have been sending in their photos of the snow which has fallen across North Kirklees.
The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for snow between 6am today (Thursday) and 6am tomorrow (Friday), as well as an amber warning – a higher level alert – for snow between noon and 6pm.
The weather has impacted a number of schools in the area which have announced they have been forced to close early today.
Kirklees Council have stated the closure of the following schools due to the snow on their website:
Carlton J and I
Diamond Wood Community Academy
Engage Academy
Ethos College Referral Unit
Heaton Avenue
Heckmondwike Grammar School
High Bank J, I and N
Orchard Primary Academy
Ravenshall School
Ravensthorpe Junior
Reach Academy
St John Fisher
Westborough High School
Westmoor Primary (partial closure)