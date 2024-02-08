News you can trust since 1858
In pictures: Heavy snow falls across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen as schools forced to close early

Take a look at these Reporter Series’ readers’ photos of the snow which has hit Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen, as schools across the district have been forced to close.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 8th Feb 2024, 14:32 GMT

Reporter Series’ readers have been sending in their photos of the snow which has fallen across North Kirklees.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for snow between 6am today (Thursday) and 6am tomorrow (Friday), as well as an amber warning – a higher level alert – for snow between noon and 6pm.

The weather has impacted a number of schools in the area which have announced they have been forced to close early today.

Kirklees Council have stated the closure of the following schools due to the snow on their website:

Carlton J and I

Diamond Wood Community Academy

Engage Academy

Ethos College Referral Unit

Heaton Avenue

Heckmondwike Grammar School

High Bank J, I and N

Orchard Primary Academy

Ravenshall School

Ravensthorpe Junior

Reach Academy

St John Fisher

Westborough High School

Westmoor Primary (partial closure)

Take a look at these snowy photos of Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

A snowy lane in Mirfield.

1. Snow

A snowy lane in Mirfield. Photo: National World

Overlooking the snowy hills to Liversedge and Norristhorpe.

2. Snow

Overlooking the snowy hills to Liversedge and Norristhorpe. Photo: National World

The snowy scene at Dewsbury Hospital.

3. Snow

The snowy scene at Dewsbury Hospital. Photo: Caroline Walker

Readers have been sending in their snowy photos.

4. Snow

Readers have been sending in their snowy photos. Photo: Emma Pollard

