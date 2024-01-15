Ice and snow ‘likely to cause disruption’ to Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen say Met Office as yellow weather warning issued
With temperatures forecast to go as low as -3C this evening across the borough, the Met Office has predicted a widespread frost followed by snow showers to high ground, which could merge into a longer spell of snow that is “likely to cause further disruption”.
The Met Office has warned people to expect possible travel delays on roads and by train, power cuts with the potential to affect other services like mobile phone coverage; a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, as well as some rural communities being cut off.
It is then set to get even colder on Wednesday with a widespread sharp frost and a significant wind chill, as well as temperatures dropping to -4C in the evening.