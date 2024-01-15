The Met Office has issued an updated yellow weather warning for ice and snow as a wintry chill is set to hit North Kirklees and northern parts of the UK tomorrow (Tuesday).

With temperatures forecast to go as low as -3C this evening across the borough, the Met Office has predicted a widespread frost followed by snow showers to high ground, which could merge into a longer spell of snow that is “likely to cause further disruption”.

The Met Office has warned people to expect possible travel delays on roads and by train, power cuts with the potential to affect other services like mobile phone coverage; a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, as well as some rural communities being cut off.