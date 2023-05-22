How hot will it get in Dewsbury this week? Met Office shows warm temperatures will continue

Here’s details of the weather in Dewsbury this week, according to The Met Office.

Monday, May 22 – Highs of 21C with lows of 10C. Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

Tuesday, May 23 – Highs of 19C with lows of 10C. Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Enjoying the sunny weather at Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury last year

Wednesday, May 24 – Highs of 20C with lows of 12C. Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Thursday, May 25 – Highs of 19C with lows of 10C. Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Friday, May 26 – Highs of 18C with lows of 8C. Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Saturday, May 27 – Highs of 21C with lows of 10C. Sunny.