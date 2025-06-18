North Kirklees will be hotter than Ibiza this weekend with temperatures set to soar to nearly 30C in “heatwave conditions”.

People in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen have been enjoying the recent, glorious sunshine and the hot weather is set to continue over the next few days, likely resulting in “heatwave conditions being met.”

Tomorrow (Thursday), will see highs of 27C before reaching 28C on Friday and 29C on Saturday.

According to the Met Office, heatwave conditions in the UK are met when “a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with temperature values meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold for that location.”

Across much of the north and west of the UK this threshold is 25C.

Tony Wisson, a Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said:

“The rising temperatures this week are a combination of several factors. Over the next few days, settled weather and warm sunshine will allow temperatures to rise day on day.

“Temperatures will then rise further towards the end of the week as winds turn more southerly and even warmer air over continental Europe will be drawn across the UK. We could very well see several places exceeding 30ºC, which will be the highest temperatures of the year so far.

“By the beginning of the weekend we could very well be meeting heatwave thresholds in places.”

It also means that the borough will be hotter than the Spanish island of Ibiza, renowned for its vibrant, party scene especially during the summer months.

Temperatures on the island, in the Mediterranean Sea, will be slightly cooler across all three days at 26C.