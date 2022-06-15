Here is when the warm weather is set to peak - and end - in Dewsbury

Temperatures will reach 22C in Dewsbury today, 23C tomorrow, and - according to The Met Office - a tropical 28C on Friday.

But residents will need to make the most of their paddling pools and ice-cream before Saturday, when rain is being forecast and temperatures are set to fall to 18C.

A UK Health Security Agency Level Two heat-health alert has been issued - the first of this year - for other parts of the country.

The alert, which comes into place at midnight on Thursday and lasts until midnight on Saturday, covers the East Midlands, East of England, London, South East and South West regions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the agency, said: "During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.

"Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat."

Their top tips for keeping safe in the warm weather include staying cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun, remember that it may be cooler outdoors than indoors and

drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat.

Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day.