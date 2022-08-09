Heatwave: Here’s how hot the weather will be in Dewsbury and Batley this week

The extreme heat warning comes into force from Thursday, August 11, and is expected to end on Sunday, August 14, with possible impacts on health, transport and infrastructure expected.

The heat will build through the week, peaking on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, with temperatures likely to rise to 30 degrees celsius.

However, temperatures are not expected to be as extreme as those experienced in July when new national records were set.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman said: “Thanks to persistent high pressure over the UK, temperatures will be rising day-on-day through this week and an extreme heat warning has been issued.

“Temperatures are expected to peak at 35 degrees celsius on Friday and Saturday, or even an isolated 36 degrees celsius on Saturday. Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s celsius.

“Coupled with the high daytime temperatures there will be some warm nights, with temperatures expected not to drop below the low 20s celsius for some areas in the south.”

Due to the extreme heat warning, a UK level three heat health alert has also been put in place by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The alert is in force from today (Tuesday) through to Sunday, August 13, with the UKHSA advising people to look out for vulnerable people, including older people, young children and those with underlying health conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UKHSA, said: “Temperatures will feel very warm again this week, particularly in southern and central parts of the country.

“We want everyone to enjoy the warm weather safely when it arrives, but remember that heat can have a fast impact on health.

“It’s important to ensure that people who are more vulnerable – elderly people who live alone and people with underlying health conditions – are prepared for coping during the hot weather.

“The most important advice is to ensure they stay hydrated, keep cool and take steps to prevent their homes from overheating.”

Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.