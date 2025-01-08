Gritting update from Kirklees Council after controversial refill policy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirklees Council has provided an update on its gritting strategy, as a controversial policy affects grit bins across the borough.

In winter 2023, cost-cutting measures were brought in which saw the borough’s 1,430 bins filled with grit at the start of season but only refilled in “exceptional circumstances”.

At the time, cabinet member for Housing and Highways, Coun Moses Crook (Labour), said the move would save the local authority at least £160,000 per year.

The council’s website confirms this continued approach, explaining that the bins “may” be filled up after severe weather events and “if resources allow”.

Icy conditions have been causing disruption

But given the recent weather, the council says it will be refilling empty grit bins that are reported “as soon as possible”.

Councillor Ahmed, cabinet member for Environment and Highways, said: “With many parts of Kirklees experiencing persistent and heavy snow fall and freezing conditions over the past few days, the council have continued to grit and plough priority routes, working hard to keep roads open across the district.

“During severe weather events, our crews are on call 24-hours and grit 1020km (over 630 miles) of roads.

"Grit bins are located at sites not on main gritting routes for use on public roads, pavements and other public areas. Where empty grit bins are reported to us, we will re-fill as soon as possible.”

Snowy and icy conditions have wreaked havoc on Kirklees over the past few days, with bin collections cancelled and suspended, and schools closed.

Temperatures are set to drop even lower tonight.