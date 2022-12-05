The founder of British Weather Services, Jim Dale, has revealed which areas of the UK have the highest chance of experiencing a “White Christmas” this year as part of the Wettest Regions Study.

As the angle of the Earth tilts away from the Sun, it often bodes well for a concerted drop in temperatures, particularly if the country experiences majority of winds from the northerly quarter.

Therefore, within Yorkshire, the meteorologist has claimed that while there is a 30-35 per cent chance of festive snow, there is only a 15-25 per cent chance of a “White Christmas”.

A global meteorologist has revealed the likelihood of snow this Christmas for major regions across the UK.

Jim’s full statement on Yorkshire’s weather expectations said: ““The high ground of the Pennines is the most likely area to see a festive snowy period, though a wind from the northeast or east wind can be just as helpful to the East Riding region, with snow showers riding in off the helpful North Sea.”

Despite the figures, a “White Christmas” isn’t as hard to achieve as it may seem.

There only needs to be a single snowflake falling within 24 hours of December 25 at one of the 13 major airports in the UK for it to be classed as a “White Christmas”.

Jim’s commentary also found that the nation is more likely to see unpredictable weather this winter as a result of the record-breaking temperatures experienced in the summer, with temperatures soaring over 40°C back in July.