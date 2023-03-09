North Kirklees is set for heavy snow today (Thursday), with Amber and Yellow weather warnings issued by the Met Office.

With a Yellow weather warning already in place for our towns and villages across the borough for heavy snow until 2pm tomorrow, which “has the potential to cause disruption,” the Met Office has also issued an Amber warning from 3pm this afternoon.

This band of heavy snow is “likely to cause significant disruption on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.”

The Met Office has told the public to expect some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, while there is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

Dewsbury, Batley and Spen weather: When heavy snow is expected today as Yellow and Amber warnings issued