Dewsbury, Batley and Spen on thunderstorm alert as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
The warning comes into force from noon today (Sunday) and lasts until 10pm tonight.
The alert on the Met Office websites states: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places, especially to travel. Isolated property flooding is possible.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. When flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, particularly in places such as road and railway underpasses.”
