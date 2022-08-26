News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury and Batley Bank Holiday weather: Weekend forecast as sunny spells are expected for North Kirklees

The weather forecast for August bank holiday weekend in North Kirklees.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:05 am

The outlook for weather across North Kirklees is looking dry for the bank holiday weekend with a bit more cloud cover than we’ve seen in recent weeks.

Also, the hose pipe ban for Yorkshire Water also comes into force this weekend after the recent heatwave and weeks of dry weather.

Yorkshire Water issues advice ahead of hosepipe ban across the county
Dewsbury

Here is the weather forecast for the August bank holiday weekend in North Kirklees according to the Met Office.

Friday

Cloudy throughout the day with the chance of sunny intervals in the afternoon. Highs of 21C lows of 15C

Saturday

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning with highs of 22C and lows of 13C.

Sunday

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Highs of 22C and lows of 13C.

Outlook for Monday

Generally settled, although some showers remain possible to end the bank holiday weekend. Increasingly dry but perhaps more cloudy weather into the new week. Feeling generally warm by day.

