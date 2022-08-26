Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outlook for weather across North Kirklees is looking dry for the bank holiday weekend with a bit more cloud cover than we’ve seen in recent weeks.

Also, the hose pipe ban for Yorkshire Water also comes into force this weekend after the recent heatwave and weeks of dry weather.

Here is the weather forecast for the August bank holiday weekend in North Kirklees according to the Met Office.

Friday

Cloudy throughout the day with the chance of sunny intervals in the afternoon. Highs of 21C lows of 15C

Saturday

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning with highs of 22C and lows of 13C.

Sunday

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Highs of 22C and lows of 13C.

Outlook for Monday