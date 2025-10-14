Council urged to help Kirklees estates with no grit bins

A Kirklees councillor has once again urged the council to find a solution for areas without access to grit bins.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a meeting of Kirklees Council’s environment and climate change scrutiny panel, attention was turned to the council’s wider plans for gritting and the absence of grit bins on new housing estates.

Councillor John Taylor (Con, Kirkburton) questioned how the residents living in these areas would be supported by the council if it isn’t going to be installing grit bins or prioritising having snow wardens there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “What will the new residents, who are paying council tax, be able to expect from us? Because at the minute, I think the answer’s nothing. But that can’t be a credible answer going forward.”

Huddersfield Town Hall.

A council officer explained that ways new developments could be supported were being looked into.

He said: “While I don’t have the answer at the moment, there is a possibility that we could look at ways of trying to generate some kind of financial support where we could look at reviewing that but it’s not going to be an easy fix.”

Cabinet member for Highways and Waste Coun Tyler Hawkins acknowledged that while the problem isn’t necessarily new, it is becoming “much more urgent and more pertinent” due to the scale of housing development in Kirklees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he would be happy to take the matter away and deliver an update to the scrutiny panel, following a request from Coun Taylor.

This discussion around the council’s approach to grit allocation arose following a presentation on the local authority’s snow warden scheme.

This sees volunteers from across the borough provided with equipment to carry out gritting in their local areas and help to keep routes clear.

The number of volunteers rose sharply from 44 in 2023/24 to 120 in 2024/25, with a further 37 people on the waiting list for 2025/26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is looking to take on up to 100 new volunteers this year, with sign up opening on October 15.

Anyone wishing to express an interest can email [email protected].

Schools and nurseries will also be able to sign up to receive kits to support access to the school gates.