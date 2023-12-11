Kirklees Council has announced it will not be refilling the borough’s grit bins unless there are “very exceptional” circumstances.

The council says it grits 53 per cent of Kirklees’ road network, covering priority routes and steep hills, in response to severe weather warnings.

It also maintains over 1,450 grit bins in Kirklees, located at sites that are not on a priority gritting route.

The borough’s grit bins were filled for the year at the start of the winter season. However, some are reportedly already standing empty following the harsh weather conditions Kirklees has experienced in recent weeks.

The council says the bins will only be refilled in exceptional circumstances

Some of the Kirklees Lib Dem councillors, Coun Paola Davies and Coun Alison Munro, argue that the council’s plan is insufficient for keeping roads and pavements safe for residents.

They also feel the local authority should refill the bins instead of potentially placing the financial burden on residents, some of whom are already struggling to make ends meet.

Coun Davies said: “We have been experiencing freezing cold temperatures in the last week across Kirklees and we are only at the start of the winter season.

“While all grit bins have been filled recently by the council across Kirklees for 2023/2024, we understand that grit bins will not be refilled unless there are very exceptional weather conditions due to the additional funding required to cover the cost.

"The problem though is that some grit bins are already empty following last week’s cold spell!”

Coun Moses Crook, cabinet member for Housing and Highways, said: “As part of the requirement to make budget savings, the council has decided that the 1,450 grit bins on the district’s roads will only be filled once each year at the start of the winter season, saving at least £160,000 per year. All grit bins have now been filled for 2023/24.

“These bins will not now be refilled unless there are very exceptional weather conditions to justify this decision and additional funding provided to cover the cost.

"This decision would be based on a prolonged period over several days of heavy snow.