2 . Wilton Park

Wilton Park on Bradford Road in Batley looking lovely in the sunshine! There are two main areas to the park which are divided by a steeply sloping wooded area. At the top of the slope is Bagshaw Museum (Woodlands Road entrance) , which was built in 1875-76, and, at the bottom, is the main park with the lake. There are also bowling greens and tennis courts. Photo: Tony Johnson