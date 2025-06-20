Slap on the sunscreen, put on your summer hat and shades, pack a scrumptious picnic and enjoy the hot, sunny weather in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen! Pictured here are people playing badminton at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury.placeholder image
Best outdoor places to enjoy the hot, sunny weather in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Slap on the sunscreen, put on your summer hat and shades, and enjoy the hot, sunny weather in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen!

North Kirklees is set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend with temperatures soaring to nearly 30C in “heatwave conditions” according to the Met Office.

So it’s the perfect time to don the summer clothing and explore the best outdoor spaces in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

Dewsbury Country Park is a lovely outdoor green space when you can enjoy a 4.8km walk.

1. Dewsbury Country Park

Dewsbury Country Park is a lovely outdoor green space when you can enjoy a 4.8km walk. Photo: Tony Johnson

Wilton Park on Bradford Road in Batley looking lovely in the sunshine! There are two main areas to the park which are divided by a steeply sloping wooded area. At the top of the slope is Bagshaw Museum (Woodlands Road entrance) , which was built in 1875-76, and, at the bottom, is the main park with the lake. There are also bowling greens and tennis courts.

2. Wilton Park

Wilton Park on Bradford Road in Batley looking lovely in the sunshine! There are two main areas to the park which are divided by a steeply sloping wooded area. At the top of the slope is Bagshaw Museum (Woodlands Road entrance) , which was built in 1875-76, and, at the bottom, is the main park with the lake. There are also bowling greens and tennis courts. Photo: Tony Johnson

Ducks enjoying the lake at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury. The famous park includes a multi-age play area and a multi-use games area. The famous Dewsbury Bandstand has also been recently renovated and moved back into the park from the town centre.

3. Crow Nest Park

Ducks enjoying the lake at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury. The famous park includes a multi-age play area and a multi-use games area. The famous Dewsbury Bandstand has also been recently renovated and moved back into the park from the town centre. Photo: Jim Fitton

At Oakwell Hall and Country Park in Birstall you can explore 110 acres of Green Flag Award winning country park with period gardens, nature trails, a mountain bike track, and a playground. There are also picnic areas, a gift shop and a cafe.

4. Oakwell Hall and Country Park

At Oakwell Hall and Country Park in Birstall you can explore 110 acres of Green Flag Award winning country park with period gardens, nature trails, a mountain bike track, and a playground. There are also picnic areas, a gift shop and a cafe. Photo: Jim Fitton

