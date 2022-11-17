Batley and Spen flood warning: River levels rise after ‘persistent heavy rainfall’

The River Spen, also known as Spen Beck, near Littletown. Residents who live nearby, as well as those local to Batley Beck, have been issued a flood warning after ‘persistent heavy rainfall overnight.’

The government’s ‘check for flooding’ website has warned that “flooding is possible” and has informed locals to “be prepared.”

The full flood alert reads: “River levels have risen as a result of persistent heavy rainfall overnight and this morning. Consequently, flooding of roads and low-lying land is expected between now and 3pm today, Thursday, November 17.

“Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads. Flooding of properties is not forecast at this point, however there may be surface water issues locally.

“Further rainfall is forecast throughout the day. We expect river levels to peak between 1pm and 2pm this afternoon.