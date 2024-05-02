Bank holiday weather: Met Office warns of 'thundery showers' across Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the bank holiday fast approaching, most people will be hoping for days full of sunshine and soaring temparatures.

However, whilst the teamperature is already increasing, unexpected downpours may put a stop to various plans.

Wakefield and Dewsbury will both see highs of 16C this Saturday (May 4) despite the high chance of overcasting clouds and some random showers.

The districts will see mixed conditions this bank holiday.

However, as the bank holiday weekend progresses, the weather will improve, with drier and brighter conditions.

The Met Office’s outlook for Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5 reads: “Friday cloudy with spells of rain or showers, possibly heavy and thundery. Rain easing and clearing northwards overnight. Drier and brighter Saturday. Variable cloud Sunday with showers. Cooler along coasts.”

Unfortunately, the dry weather will not last for long as the showers will continue into the start of next week.

The long range forecast from Sunday to May 14 reads: “An uncertain period through the bank holiday weekend with the most likely result a warm but cloudy day Sunday with a few light showers, then increasingly cloudy with rain spreading from the west, though weakening as it does so, however there remains a broad spread of solutions with the threat of showery spells a common feature.