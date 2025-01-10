Are schools open yet? Friday’s list of which North Kirklees schools are closed due to ice - as collapsed ceiling forces one Dewsbury primary to shut
The doors at one Dewsbury primary school will not be opening today after a ceiling collapsed.
The incident happened at Westmoor Primary School, on Church Lane.
A statement on the school’s website reads:
“We have had some damage to our ceilings, in classrooms, the office and shared areas this week. As the snow has begun to thaw, one of the ceilings has now fully collapsed.
“Fortunately, this was not in a classroom and no one was injured. However, we have now been advised by Kirklees that all of our ceilings must be inspected tomorrow (Friday) to ensure the safety of children and staff.”
Here is a list of the North Kirklees schools who have announced if they will be open or shut so far today (Friday):
Batley Girls’ High School - closed
Batley Grammar School - closed
Bywell CE (C) Junior School - late start, 10am
Eastborough Academy - late start, 10am
Field Lane - late start, 10am
Hanging Heaton CE (VC) J and I School - late start, from 10am
Headlands - late start, 10.30am
Healey J I and N School - closed
High Bank J I and N School - late start, 10.30am
Hyrstmount Junior School - late start, 10am-10.30am
Lydgate - closed
Millbridge, A SHARE Primary Academy - late start
Mount Pleasant Primary School - closed
Norristhorpe Junior School - closed
Orchard Primary Academy - closed
Purwell Infant and Nursery School - late start, 10.15am
Ravenshall School - closed
Roberttown CE (VC) J and I School - late start, 9.30am
Shaw Cross I and N School - closed
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Dewsbury) - late start, 9.30am
St Patrick’s Catholic Academy (Birstal) - late start, 10am
The Mirfield Free Grammar - late start, 9.45am
Upper Batley High School - closed
Warwick Road Primary School - late start, 10am
Westmoor Primary School - closed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.