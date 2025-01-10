The big freeze is continuing to cause disruption across North Kirklees with some schools still closed today (Friday).

The big freeze is continuing to cause disruption across North Kirklees with some schools still closed today (Friday) while other settings are allowing extra time for pupils to safely make it through their doors.

The doors at one Dewsbury primary school will not be opening today after a ceiling collapsed.

The incident happened at Westmoor Primary School, on Church Lane.

A statement on the school’s website reads:

“We have had some damage to our ceilings, in classrooms, the office and shared areas this week. As the snow has begun to thaw, one of the ceilings has now fully collapsed.

“Fortunately, this was not in a classroom and no one was injured. However, we have now been advised by Kirklees that all of our ceilings must be inspected tomorrow (Friday) to ensure the safety of children and staff.”

Here is a list of the North Kirklees schools who have announced if they will be open or shut so far today (Friday):

Batley Girls’ High School - closed

Batley Grammar School - closed

Bywell CE (C) Junior School - late start, 10am

Eastborough Academy - late start, 10am

Field Lane - late start, 10am

Hanging Heaton CE (VC) J and I School - late start, from 10am

Headlands - late start, 10.30am

Healey J I and N School - closed

High Bank J I and N School - late start, 10.30am

Hyrstmount Junior School - late start, 10am-10.30am

Lydgate - closed

Millbridge, A SHARE Primary Academy - late start

Mount Pleasant Primary School - closed

Norristhorpe Junior School - closed

Orchard Primary Academy - closed

Purwell Infant and Nursery School - late start, 10.15am

Ravenshall School - closed

Roberttown CE (VC) J and I School - late start, 9.30am

Shaw Cross I and N School - closed

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Dewsbury) - late start, 9.30am

St Patrick’s Catholic Academy (Birstal) - late start, 10am

The Mirfield Free Grammar - late start, 9.45am

Upper Batley High School - closed

Warwick Road Primary School - late start, 10am

Westmoor Primary School - closed