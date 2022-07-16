There are a number of tips for drivers to help them deal with high temperatures and dazzling sunshine as they prepare to make their journeys.

Drivers travelling during periods of hot weather this week and coming weekend are being advised to:

• Take a bottle of water before setting out to ensure you stay hydrated

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M62

• Plan and leave plenty of time for journeys

• Check the weather forecast for your destination

• Check your vehicle before you leave

• Check travel conditions before setting out and, where it is safe to do so, during journeys.

Mel Clarke, Customer Service Director for Operations at National Highways, said: “It is always important to plan ahead for your journey and this advice is no different during periods of hot weather. Our advice is that everyone should check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out.”

National Highways also offers some useful advice while driving in bright sunshine.

•You can reduce the glare from sunlight by taking some sunglasses with you, as bright sunshine can lower visibility and make driving more challenging. However, avoid category four sunglasses as these have extremely dark lenses which let in very little light and are unsuitable for driving. All sunglasses should be labelled with a category number.

•During particularly hot weather, make sure your engine stays within the normal operating temperature range. However, if it begins to overheat, find somewhere safe to stop and allow it to cool down.