Wayne’s impressive drive to lose weight

A lorry driver from Mirfield has managed to lose more than 10 stone on his outstanding weight loss journey.

Wayne Cooke, who attends the Weightwatchers group in Gomersal, started out weighing 26 stone 10lb.

He now weighs in at 15 stone 12.5lb – a remarkable drop of 10 stone 11.5lb.

Mr Cooke said: “I was referred to Weightwatchers through my doctor when I was 28 stones 3lb. I had high blood pressure at that point.

“I’m a lorry driver so it’s not easy eating well on the road all week, but with determination it did become easier.

“Jill Butterworth, who is my coach is amazing, I can’t thank her enough for all she has done.”