Walk for a loved one and hospice

A local family who lost a child earlier this year have raised over £650 for charity after completing a sponsored walk.

Organised by local Cllr Mussarat Pervaiz, the walk went from the family’s home in Ravensthorpe up to Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Brackenhall, Huddersfield, for whom the walk was raising money for.

The walk was held in memory of Cllr Pervaiz’s niece Khadija-Noor Hussain. The family were supported by Forget Me Not and Cllr Pervaiz saw this as an ideal opportunity to give back whilst raising the awareness of what the charity does across the local area.

Cllr Pervaiz said: “I really wanted to do something to support Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice after the amazing support they offered to my family over the past few months.

“The walk went incredibly well and it was lovely to have friends and family either join in or get behind us and show their support for this fantastic organisation which means so much to us all.”

Local MP for Dewsbury Paula Sherriff showed her support for the walk on the day too, meeting the team at the finish line and praising their hard work and efforts which everyone had put in.

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice supports local children with life shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire.

Ryan Grint, Community Fundraiser for the charity added: “It has been a pleasure to work with Mussarat in helping her to plan her sponsored walk, she has been so driven and so motivated from day one and to have raised over £671.65 is testament to her fantastic efforts.

“We need to raise £4 million each year to run our charity and with just 4% of this coming from Government funding the support of our local community really is vital.”