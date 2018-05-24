Waggy dog tale delivers family fun

A professional theatre company is bringing fun performances for children to five community venues across Dewsbury and Batley during this half term.

Creative Scene is presenting Oskar’s Amazing Adventure which is suitable for children under eight and their families.

The production tells the tale of puppy Oskar leaving his home in the Alps and his search for friendship.

This magical family tale is performed by Theatre Fideri Fidera.

The show has music, puppets, theatre, actions and songs and a healthy dose of silliness, plus there is a chance for youngsters to interact with puppets.

The performance is around 50 minutes, just long enough to keep children enthralled.

Natasha Granger, who performs in the show, said: “Theatre Fideri Findera is an Anglo-Swiss children’s theatre company dedicated to producing exciting, original theatre for young children.

“Oskar’s Amazing Adventure is a warm and exciting show filled with storytelling, wonderful puppets and plenty of songs. Little people will love joining in with this magical adventure.”

Creative Scene brings various arts and culture events to north Kirklees using Arts Council England funding, via the National Lottery.

Oskar’s Amazing Adventure will be at Birstall Community Centre on Saturday 26 May, The Northorpe Barn, Northorpe Hall, Mirfield, on Monday 28 May, the Healey Community Centre, Batley, on Tuesday 29 May, Batley Bulldogs RLFC on Wednesday 30 May, and Thornhill Sports and Community Centre, Overthorpe Park, Dewsbury on Thursday 31 May. All performances start at 2pm.

Tickets cost £4 or £13 for a family ticket. Visit www.creativescene.org.uk for more information.