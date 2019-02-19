Voting now open for MyMirfield Community and Business Awards 2019

Mirfield is gearing up for one of its busiest and most popular events.

During January, over a hundred different retailers, business, organisations and events were put forward from over a thousand public nominations.

The winners will be announced at on Saturday, March 23 at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford.

MyMirfield’s Richard Hartley said: “It was both warming - as we read the comments - and frustrating - knowing we had to create a shortlist.

“In the end the decisions became easier as many of those with the most number of nominations - also had the most community-based reasons attached to them.

“We wish to thank everyone who nominated to keep up the good work.”

Last year saw Roger’s Hairdressing, The Pear Tree, Nest Photography, The Whole Autism Family, Little Deer Wood DofE, Mirfield Netball Club, Mirfield Round Table Beer Festival, Haighs Farm Shop, Mirfield Co-op, Ruth Edwards walk away with the awards – but it also saw many others recognised for what they have brought to the town and its community over the year.

The black-tie evening will showcase all things Mirfield, help raise the profile of businesses and organisations, increase interaction across the town, and promises to be a fun night.

The evening will also be packed full of entertainment including 868 Squadron Air Cadets, Sutton School of Performing Arts, singer Kayle Asquith, close up magic from Regan Lewis building up to a full live music performance from Kylie On Show.

Visit our website for the full list of nominees.

Voting is open until Monday, March 18.