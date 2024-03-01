Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daphne Kitchingman, of the Friends of Crow Nest Park, said visitors – which can exceed 200 during Parkrun events at weekends – only have access to two unisex toilet cubicles, which she said are not always open or cleaned, have no soap, and no working locks.

Daphne said access to the women’s toilets used to be through the park cafe, but since its closure four years ago the former men’s toilets – which are accessed externally to the cafe – have been adapted into unisex facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also criticised the state of the Mansion House as falling into disrepair, adding that smashed windows have been boarded up rather than replaced.

Daphne Kitchingman outside the cafe at Crow Nest Park which closed four years ago

Daphne would like to see the cafe re-opened, which she said would have the potential for many customers and allow for the re-opening of more toilets.

She feels the park has been forgotten, referencing the recent investment at Oakwell Hall and Country Park in Birstall for new accessible toilets.

Kirklees Council announced in December 2023 the government's investment of £192,000 to fund new accessible toilets at Oakwell Hall and Huddersfield’s Greenhead Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “The cafe in Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury, was privately run and when the operator withdrew, unfortunately, the site was not left in a usable state and requires significant investment for any future use.

Daphne said the two available toilets are not enough for the amount of visitors to the park, which can reach 200 people during weekend Parkrun events

“Due to the layout of facilities and following the closure of the cafe, it is only possible to open one toilet. This has been re-classified as a unisex toilet and is open to all.

"Our team were not aware of any issues with the locks or cleanliness and these will be looked at immediately.

“The Mansion House within the park is currently being held in a mothballed state. However, measures have been taken to stop anti-social behaviour from taking place and a further scheme of works is being progressed to make the building wind and watertight and further secure the asset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition we are continually looking to explore investment opportunities for the park including improvements to the public play area which is part of the Playable Spaces programme.