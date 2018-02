A loud bang and fast-moving flashing lights in the Dewsbury night sky had imaginative residents fearing a UFO attack this week.

It transpired that the commotion was likely to do with a heavy-duty military aircraft on a fly-over.

A mysterious light above Dewsbury.

The GR4 Tornado flew over the region at 3000ft.

Footage of the sighting was sent in by Reporter series reader Aron Kennedy.