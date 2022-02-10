Update: Bradford Road in Cleckheaton set to re-open on Monday after repair

Bradford Road in Cleckheaton has been closed to allow engineers to carry out repairs to a burst water main

The road is currently closed to allow engineers to carry out repairs, and diversion routes have been put in place.

Coun Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment, said: “Yorkshire Water are working on Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, repairing a burst water pipe located between the junctions of Scott Lane and Wesley Street.

"The road closed on Tuesday, February 8 and the work is due to be completed on Monday, February 14.

"Diversions are in place for this road closure along A58 Whitehall Road (from Chain Bar Roundabout), then onto Whitehall Road West, A651 Bradford Road, Oxford Road, Gomersal Road, A62 Leeds Road, A638 Bradford Road, Dewsbury Road and vice versa.”

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are on site at Bradford Road, Cleckheaton dealing with a burst main.

"To allow repairs to be completed safely, the road has been closed and diversions are in place.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.