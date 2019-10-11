Underwater divers and firefighters join search for missing Mirfield pension

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a pensioner as underwater divers and firefighters joing the search.

Police are continuing to appeal for information as to the whereabouts of missing man David Hardcastle.

Mr Hardcastle, aged 83, was last seen in the Steanard Lane/ Shepley Bridge Marina area of Mirfield at around 8:30am yesterday morning (10 October) and was later reported missing.

Officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare due to his vulnerability.

Extensive enquiries are currently being carried out by police to locate him; this includes assistance from the Fire and Rescue service and underwater searches in the area where he was last seen.

He is described as white male, 5ft 7” tall, slim build with grey hair and moustache.

He was last seen wearing a blue fleece, brown trousers and dark shoes.

Anyone who has seen David or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call 101 or use the LiveChat facility available via the Force website quoting log 0637 on 10 October.