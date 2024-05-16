Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mum-of-eight Nicola Spivey from Yorkshire was found dead in her hotel room in Barcelona

A family has launched a fundraising appeal ‘to bring their mum home’ after she was found dead in a hotel room in Barcelona without ‘any explanation’. Mum-of-eight Nicola Spivey from Mirfield, West Yorkshire went on a trip of a lifetime to Barcelona on Tuesday (May 7) with her partner, following a period of poor health.

Affectionately known as Nicky by many, the 55-year-old became ill unexpectedly in November 2022 and slipped into coma and remained in Halifax Royal Infirmary for four months until March 2023. Daughter Michaela Thomas said her mum developed her strength to talk and walk again, with doctors still unsure of the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said that because of her health, her mother was unable to return to work as a carer, but she was still "trying to live her life to the full" and rebuild her strength despite not knowing what caused her to become so unwell after several doctor’s appointments.

Writing on GoFundMe, Michaela said Nicky was “so happy and excited” to be going to Barcelona and decided to fly on Tuesday, May 7. She would also ring home “every day checking on family and pets and telling everyone all about her holiday and how nice it was to be away”.

Brit mum-of-eight Nicola Spivey from Yorkshire was found dead in her hotel room in Barcelona on May 11

However, three days in she began feeling unwell and was thinking about getting an early flight home, said Michaela. She added: “On Saturday 11th May we all got the devastating news she had passed away in her hotel room without any explanation.

“This was the most devastating and unexpected news we could receive as a family! Our whole lives had just been turned upside down within a heartbeat. Our Mum Nicky was a loving mother to eigh children, our youngest sister still being dependent on our Mum at the fragile age of 12 years old.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michaela said her mum’s sudden death has had a huge impact on her family as “nothing could ever have prepared us to lose our mum like this”. She said her mum unfortunately didn’t have any travel insurance due to the “excitement of the last minute trip”.

She said the fundraiser was launched to help them in “any way possible”. She said:” We are desperately trying to get our Mum back home where she can be laid to rest with her loved ones around her. Any funds raised will go towards flying her home, paying for the funeral and anything after our little sister who is still dependent on our mum.

“To us she still had many years left to live. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter, grandmother who will forever leave a hole in our hearts. This is why we are desperate to bring her home to lay our Mum to rest, say our final goodbyes and mourn as a family x

“If you made it to the end thank you for reading. We cannot put into words how grateful we would be for your support however big or small. If you cannot donate please share to social media amongst your friends and families and that would be hugely appreciated.”