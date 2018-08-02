UK set to be sweltering at 30C - but will Yorkshire be so lucky?

We’ve been blessed with weeks and weeks of glorious sunshine over the summer - making it one of the most memorable in many years.

For many, the summer sun has disappeared too quickly, giving way for overcast conditions and significantly reduced temperatures.

But with highs of 30C predicted for the UK in the coming days, sun-worshipers in Yorkshire will have everything crossed that the upcoming heatwave will include the county.

But unfortunately, experts at the Met Office are predicting we will have no such luck.

London and the south east is set for the best weather of the week tomorrow (Friday), with highs of up to 30C on the cards and long, sunny spells which should see them through the weekend too.

Further up north, and the story is less sun plus shades and more cloud with coats.

Today, tomorrow and Saturday are all set to be mainly cloudy with some sunny spells and the chance of a passing shower never too far away.

If you’re making plans for the weekend, then Sunday should be the best day of the lot, with highs of 22C and sunny, dry spells for the majority of the day.