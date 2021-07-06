Two people seriously injured after car crashes into pet shop

Two people were seriously injured when a BMW car crashed into a pet shop in Heckmondwike on Monday night (July 5)

Police and fire crews were called to the scene after the black BMW struck the front of Peculiar Pets on Market Street at around 9.30pm on Monday (July 5).

The pet shop suffered major damage in the crash, which also damaged the front of neighbouring hairdressing salon The Style House.

The driver and passenger of the BMW were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Jordan Mangham, who runs Peculiar Pets, posted on the shop's Facebook page: "So the shop is an absolute wreck.

"I've seen and truly appreciate all the messages of support and to the people who came out to help, you're the best."

Jordan's friend Caitlin King, 18, has launched a gofundme appeal called 'Help Rebuild Peculiar Pets', which has already raised £1,291 towards a £1,500 target.

Caitlin wrote on the appeal page: "We want to raise money to help rebuild the devastation caused.

"Unfortunately, there has been loss of animals, equipment and Jordan’s livelihood.

"So can we all come together and help Jordan out, any donation will be greatly appreciated."

Caitlin said the shop mainly sells reptiles - including snakes and lizards - along with spiders and some fish.

She said that so far they know that one lizard has died and another is missing.

Caitlin said a number of reptile cabinets called vivariums were damaged.

Caitlin said the shop has been open for three years, adding: "He has put his all into this shop and it has just been completely destroyed."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 9.48pm yesterday (July 5) to reports of a road traffic collision.

"The incident occurred on Market Street, Heckmondwike when a vehicle was in collision with a business premises.

"The vehicle, a black BMW, had made slight contact with another vehicle, a Peugeot, that was turning off Market Street onto Beck Lane prior to the collision.

