Two hurt in illegal bike crash in Batley

Police were called to the accident on Track Road at 5.48pm yesterday (Wednesday) and found one of the bike riders initially unresponsive.

They said he regained consciousness after receiving medical attention at the scene.

He was taken to hospital for further assessment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The collision was found to have involved a black Honda car and two bikes which were not road legal."

Another rider suffered minor injuries.