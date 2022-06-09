Two hurt in illegal bike crash in Batley

Police were called to the accident on Track Road at 5.48pm yesterday (Wednesday) and found one of the bike riders initially unresponsive.
They said he regained consciousness after receiving medical attention at the scene.
He was taken to hospital for further assessment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The collision was found to have involved a black Honda car and two bikes which were not road legal."
Another rider suffered minor injuries.
"Enquiries are ongoing into the collision and anyone who witnessed it, or the movements of the vehicles prior to it, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 1280 of 8 June," said the spokesperson.