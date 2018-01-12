Twenty arrested over historic child sex exploitation claims in Calderdale

Police investigating historic allegations of child sex exploitation in Calderdale have arrested 20 men as part of a pre-planned operation.

The men, all aged between 28 and 43, were arrested and a number of addresses were searched in Calderdale and two in Kirklees, following a three day policing operation this week.

All 20 suspects have been interviewed and released, two on police bail and 18 under investigation pending further enquiries.

The investigation centres on allegations made by a woman of sexual abuse committed against her as child predominantly in the Halifax area between 2006 and 2009.

Detective Inspector Allan Raw, of Calderdale District Safeguarding Unit, said: “This investigation forms part of West Yorkshire Police’s commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children. These are abhorrent crimes that affect the most vulnerable in our society.

“Protecting children and ensuring that victims are put at the heart of everything we do and continues to be a top priority for the Force. We have specialist safeguarding units in each of our five policing districts, which include officers dedicated to dealing with both current and non-recent child sexual exploitation.

“Tackling any form of child abuse is not something that any one agency can do in isolation though which is why we work closely with local authorities and other organisations and charities to support victims, bring offenders to justice and make our communities safer.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter when it took place, to report it to the police. Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences.”