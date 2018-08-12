Trust on track for ride funds

A team of railway workers have raised thousands of pounds for a Mirfield charity following its 90-mile bike ride.

The 25 cyclists, and their support team of 15, cycled from Manchester Victoria station to York station to bring in funds for the Hollybank Trust.

The trust cares for and educates children and adults with additional needs.

The two-day ride included stops at Stalybridge, Huddersfield and Leeds stations. The riders also visited Hollybank during the event.

Ian Quick, a Network Rail manager who took part in the ride, said: “We’re always looking for ways in which we can give back to the community and fundraising is one of those ways.

“So far we have raised £4,200, with more to come, and we hope that this will make a difference to the lives of people who rely on this fantastic resource.”

Mirfield councillor and keen cyclist Martyn Bolt also joined the group.

He said: “It was a tough ride at times, particularly on the hilly areas around Huddersfield, but everyone made it and I was pleased to be involved.

“The team at Hollybank are incredibly dedicated and I know the money raised will help them with the work they do.”

Anna O’Mahoney, Hollybank Trust’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are so grateful to the cyclists who rode in extremely hot conditions to raise money for Hollybank. Thanks also to their support team and everyone who sponsored them.

“As a charity we are reliant on fundraising donations to continue to enhance our offer and we would like to say a very big thank you to Network Rail for all their efforts and the support they have offered in other ways to Hollybank.”