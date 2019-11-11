Tributes paid to former Mayor of Kirklees Paul Kane

Paul Kane

Mr Kane was born in Dewsbury and was a councillor for around 25 years, representing Labour for the Dewsbury East ward.His friend and former Dewsbury councillor Eric Firth said: “Paul was a father to two devoted sons, a very popular councillor for 25 years and a man who was very well known and respected not just in this community but throughout West Yorkshire and beyond.

”I had the privilege of working with Paul, my friend for 25 years. I first met him when he was asked to attend a branch meeting.”It was quite urgent because our very good candidate for the 1995 election withdrew at the last minute so we had to find a good one, and quickly. “Paul was selected as our candidate and the rest is history. “We became firm friends, not just in the council, but socially and for years went out together with our respective partners. “Paul and I had different interests on the council because of his background in housing. He became chair of what became Building Services. But his favourite was planning and he developed considerable expertise.

”He went on every course available and really knew his stuff and was the chair of the Heavy Woollen Planning Committee for many years and loved it. “He was the proud Mayor of Kirklees in 2015 and made many more friends in and out of the Borough. He was delighted when he went as mayor representing Kirklees at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party, fiercely proud that a Chickenley lad should get to meet the Queen.

”I could go on. We will miss you Paul, your lads Michael and James, your friends and me.” Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff said: “Together with the whole of Dewsbury Labour Party, I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Coun Paul Kane.

”Paul was a stalwart of the Labour Party and gave much of his life to his role of Councillor. I know that he was very proud to represent his home town and was wholeheartedly dedicated to the role.