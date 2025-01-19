Yorkshire Water: Part of road in Dewsbury to be closed until early February to carry out essential repairs
Part of Mill Street East will close from 8am on Monday, January 20 and a diversion put in place for at least two weeks.
The two-way signed diversion will direct traffic via B6117 Slaithwaite Road and B6049 Savile Road.
The road will be closed to repair a damaged sewer.
Together with its service partner Avove, Yorkshire Water said it aims to repair the sewer and reinstate the footpath and road by early February.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience the partial closure of Mill Street East will cause.
“We will be working as quickly as possible to complete the repairs and will do everything we can to minimise impact on residents and businesses in the area.”
A lane closure and 2-way traffic management is currently in place for safety reasons.
Part of Thornhill Road has also been closed since January to carry out works as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.
