Yorkshire rail commuters still face travel disruption, despite union calling off strike action

The union has formally withdrawn notices for all strike action and action short of a strike (ASOS) at NR all of which involves thousands of members, in order to facilitate the progress of ongoing ‘constructive, intensive and detailed discussions’ aimed at improving the current offer.

Strikes were due to take place in the union’s national dispute with NR on Saturday, November 5, Monday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 9, running alongside industrial action short of a strike.

However, action by the Rail and Maritime Transport (RMT) union affecting train companies including TransPennine Express (TPE) is still planned to go ahead, with TPE confirming there will still be severe disruption to rail services on those dates.

Commuters across Yorkshire will still face train travel disruption over the coming week, despite rail union TSSA calling off forthcoming strikes at Network Rail (NR).

Only a very small number of TPE services will be in operation across a single route on November 5,7 and 9.

On these dates, the rail operator will only be running trains between Huddersfield and York and anyone planning travel on this route should do so only if their journey is absolutely necessary.

