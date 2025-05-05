Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twenty-three areas in Kirklees could soon be getting new electric vehicle charging points, thanks to a multi-million-pound cash boost.

Kirklees has been allocated just under £2.5m from the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund by West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) for the charging points.

A further investment will be coming from private providers, taking the total earmarked for Kirklees to around £3.8m.

The move feeds into the green ambitions for the West Yorkshire region and Kirklees Council, with a target to be net zero/climate ready by 2038.

Kirklees Council’s cabinet will be asked to accept the grant, with the project to then be delivered across two phases.

Phase one is expected to deliver charging points at 23 locations from this summer, using £282k of the grant funding.

At the very least, the chargers “must” be installed at a minimum of three ‘priority locations’ in this first phase, with these selected as: Springwood, Spring Wood Street, Huddersfield; New Street Car Park, Lupton Square, Honley; and Shaw Cross Community Centre, Dewsbury.

The remaining 20 locations are as follows:

New Way Long Stay Car Park, Batley

High Street Car Park, Birstall

Camroyd Street Car Park, Dewsbury

17 Carlisle Cl, Meltham, Holmfirth

25 Station Rd, Holmfirth

99 College St, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield

Wellington Road West Library Car Park, Dewsbury

4 John St, Milnsbridge, Huddersfield

48 George St, Cleckheaton

King’s Bridge Road Car Park, Huddersfield

39 King St, Heckmondwike

Meltham Road Car Park, Netherton

Field Lane Long Stay Car Park, Batley

War Memorial Car Park, Denby Dale

CO-OP Car Park, Skelmanthorpe

Church Street Car Park, Emley

57 Harpe Inge, Huddersfield

10 Warton St, Liversedge

59 School St, Moldgreen

28 Mains Ave, Cowersley

The second phase of the scheme is divided into parts ‘A and B’ and is expected to mainly feature sites in on-street locations where there are a lot of terraced houses and on-street parking is “at a premium”.

These will be determined in the second half of this year, for delivery in 2026/27.

The council acknowledges that there will be a loss of parking income in the affected pay and display car parks identified in Phase 1 but expects some income, with each bay to be leased out for 15 years, as agreed with WYCA.

At the moment, the council says it does not intend to charge a parking fee for the use of a parking bay while a vehicle is charging.