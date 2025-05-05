Where to charge electric car in Dewsbury: 23 new EV charging points planned across Kirklees - here's where they could be
Kirklees has been allocated just under £2.5m from the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund by West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) for the charging points.
A further investment will be coming from private providers, taking the total earmarked for Kirklees to around £3.8m.
The move feeds into the green ambitions for the West Yorkshire region and Kirklees Council, with a target to be net zero/climate ready by 2038.
Kirklees Council’s cabinet will be asked to accept the grant, with the project to then be delivered across two phases.
Phase one is expected to deliver charging points at 23 locations from this summer, using £282k of the grant funding.
At the very least, the chargers “must” be installed at a minimum of three ‘priority locations’ in this first phase, with these selected as: Springwood, Spring Wood Street, Huddersfield; New Street Car Park, Lupton Square, Honley; and Shaw Cross Community Centre, Dewsbury.
The remaining 20 locations are as follows:
- New Way Long Stay Car Park, Batley
- High Street Car Park, Birstall
- Camroyd Street Car Park, Dewsbury
- 17 Carlisle Cl, Meltham, Holmfirth
- 25 Station Rd, Holmfirth
- 99 College St, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield
- Wellington Road West Library Car Park, Dewsbury
- 4 John St, Milnsbridge, Huddersfield
- 48 George St, Cleckheaton
- King’s Bridge Road Car Park, Huddersfield
- 39 King St, Heckmondwike
- Meltham Road Car Park, Netherton
- Field Lane Long Stay Car Park, Batley
- War Memorial Car Park, Denby Dale
- CO-OP Car Park, Skelmanthorpe
- Church Street Car Park, Emley
- 57 Harpe Inge, Huddersfield
- 10 Warton St, Liversedge
- 59 School St, Moldgreen
- 28 Mains Ave, Cowersley
The second phase of the scheme is divided into parts ‘A and B’ and is expected to mainly feature sites in on-street locations where there are a lot of terraced houses and on-street parking is “at a premium”.
These will be determined in the second half of this year, for delivery in 2026/27.
The council acknowledges that there will be a loss of parking income in the affected pay and display car parks identified in Phase 1 but expects some income, with each bay to be leased out for 15 years, as agreed with WYCA.
At the moment, the council says it does not intend to charge a parking fee for the use of a parking bay while a vehicle is charging.
