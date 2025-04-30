Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One lane of a major road in and out of Cleckheaton is to reopen this evening (Wednesday) under a four-way traffic lights system.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford Road, between Green Bank and Royds Park, has been closed since last Friday (April 25) after a burst water main on Yorkshire Water’s wastewater network damaged the road surface.

The burst caused significant damage to the sewer and to both sides of the highway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One lane has now been repaired and will open from 5pm today with four-way lights.

One lane of Bradford Road in Cleckheaton is to reopen this evening (Wednesday) under a four-way traffic lights system.

However, due to the complexity and depth of the repair, Yorkshire Water says the work is expected to take “a number of weeks” to fully complete.

James Harrison, head of customer field services, said: “This is a busy route, and we know that existing lane closures will continue to cause significant traffic disruption.

“Hopefully, by opening a lane we can take pressure off the road network elsewhere in the area and get traffic moving again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ask road users to plan their journey in advance and prepare for delays. We thank everyone in the area for their continued patience and understanding whilst our teams continue to work on the repair.”

Bradford Road, between Green Bank and Royds Park, has been closed since last Friday (April 25) after a burst water main on Yorkshire Water’s wastewater network damaged the road surface.

A partial road closure remains in place for the safety of Yorkshire Water colleagues, road users, and those living and working in the area.

Businesses in the area are open as usual and Yorkshire Water’s customer representatives are continuing to provide support.

The MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, said before today’s update: “I visited the site on Sunday to see the extent of the damage, and it is clear that the burst water main on Bradford Road has caused significant damage, including a huge sink hole. The repairs required are extensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have stressed the importance of enabling access through the area as soon as it is safely possible while works continue, and Yorkshire Water have assured me that they are exploring options to do so.

“I understand how disruptive this is, and I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while these essential works are carried out.

“Please do contact my office if you have any specific concerns.”

In order to complete the remaining repairs as quickly as possible, contractors are working extended hours of 7am - 7pm.