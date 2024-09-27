What is happening with parking charges in North Kirklees: Kirklees Council to make decision on contentious plans to start charging for parking in Cleckheaton, Birstall, Batley, Heckmondwike, Ravensthorpe and Mirfield
In April, the council published details on proposed charges to be introduced in the borough’s 57 free car parks and launched a 21-day consultation period.
The plans, which included drivers having to pay 80p for a one-hour stay and £6.50 for a full day’s parking, however, proved unpopular among local businesses and customers, and were paused while a review was carried out.
A report to cabinet to be published next week ahead of its meeting on October 8 will set out a way forward.
The council says it has been consulting with Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL), regarding bringing in charges at free car parks, as well as relevant business/trade chambers, town and parish councils.
The unpopular plans for car parks were announced In a bid to help remedy the council’s financial challenges, with costs already increased across Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Holmfirth.
The proposals would also see parking permits hit with a price hike, with the local authority looking to up the cost of residential permit charges by over 20 per cent.
Unsurprisingly, this has not gone down well with members of the public, elected members and local businesses, with the Lindley Lib Dems branding the permit plans as “unfair”, "punishing” residents already struggling in the cost of living crisis.
Councillors from across the political spectrum have criticised the plans, and MP Kim Leadbeater wrote to Coun Pattison back in July calling for the fees proposed for parking in towns and villages to be scrapped altogether.
