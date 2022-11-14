West Yorkshire travel update: Delays of up to an hour on M62 westbound

M62

Incidents

Slow traffic on A646 Burnley Road both ways at Luddenden Lane. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

One lane closed and queueing traffic for nine miles due to stalled truck on M62 Westbound between J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) and J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor). Congestion to J24 (Ainley Top). Lane one (of three) is closed. Delays not helped by the foggy conditions.

Congestion

Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on A646 Burnley Road Eastbound between Moderna Way and Cooperfields. Average speed five mph.

Severe delays of 56 minutes on M62 Westbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor). Average speed ten mph.

Delays of two minutes on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 25 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claremont Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to electricity work on Claremont Street both ways between Victoria Avenue and Clay Street.

Listing Drive, Liversedge - Road closed due to construction on Listing Drive both ways from Listing Court to Listing Avenue.

Jack Lane, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Jack Lane both ways between Commonside and Peter Hill.

Leys Lane, Wentbridge - Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson’s Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Burnley Road at Luddenden Lane.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castlefields Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Clifton Common at New Street.

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Flush at Vernon Road.

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at School Lane.