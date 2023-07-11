West Yorkshire traffic update: Slow traffic on major routes this morning

Incidents

M62 – Queueing traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Congestion to J30 (Rothwell). In the construction area. Queues also falling on to the M1 northbound back to J41 (Carrgate).

A58 – Slow traffic on A58 Whitehall Road both ways at A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads). In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

M62 West, smart motorway

A1 – Slow traffic on A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.

Congestion

A1 – Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays easing on A1 Northbound between A1 and Great North Road. Average speed 15 mph.

A1 – Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A1 Southbound between A162 and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph.

M1 – Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 – Delays of six minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M1 – Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 20 mph.