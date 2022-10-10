West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays on on M62 Eastbound between J24 and J27

Congestion

M62 – Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 – Delays of four minutes on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

A1 – Delays of two minutes on A1 Northbound between Coal Pit Lane and A1(M). Average speed 30 mph.

M621 – Heavy traffic on M621 Westbound between J4 A61 (Hunslet Distributor) and J2 A643 (Elland Road). In the construction area.

A1 – Severe delays of eleven minutes on A1 Northbound between A1(M) J38 (Red House) and A639 (Barnsdale Bar). Average speed ten mph.

Incidents

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 – Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). Congestion to J25 (Brighouse). In the construction area.

M621 – Heavy traffic on M621 Westbound between J4 A61 (Hunslet Distributor) and J2 A643 (Elland Road). In the construction area.

A644 – Queueing traffic on A644 Wakefield Road at A62 Leeds Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). All approaches to Cooper Bridge Roundabout are busy.

A62 – Slow traffic on A62 Huddersfield Road at A652 Bradford Road (Greyhound traffic lights).

Advertisement Hide Ad

A638 – Heavy traffic on A638 Chancery Road at B6128 Leeds Road.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moorfield Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Moorfield Street both ways between Mellor Street and Savile Park.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

B6112, Sowood - Road closed due to water main work on B6112 New Road both ways from Park Lane to Gosport Lane.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks

A646, Todmorden - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Halifax Road at Castle Lane.

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A643, Cleckheaton - Give take traffic due to telecoms work on A643 Westgate at Sykes Street.

A58, Birkenshaw - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A650, Tong - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A650 Tong Street near The Esso Garage.

B6117, Station Road, Dewsbury - Give take traffic due to electricity work on B6117 Station Road at Brewery Lane.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad