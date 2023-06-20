West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays on major commuter route this evening

Incidents

A1 – Queueing traffic on The A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.

M1 – One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash on M1 Southbound before J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar). Lane one (of four) is closed, approaching the exit slip road.

M62 West, smart motorway

Congestion

A1 – Severe delays of 30 minutes and delays easing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed five mph.

A1 – Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on A1 Northbound between A1 and Great North Road. Average speed ten mph.

Holmfield Interchange – Delays of nine minutes on Holmfield Interchange Southbound between M62 (Ferrybridge Services) and A1. Average speed five mph.

M1 – Delays of seven minutes on M1 Southbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar). Average speed ten mph.

A62 – Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A62 Leeds Road Southbound in Bradley. Average speed ten mph.

M62 – Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 – Delays of four minutes on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

A629 – Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Southbound in West Yorkshire. Average speed ten mph.

A629 – Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Back Dryclough Lane. Average speed ten mph.