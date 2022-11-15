M62

Incidents

Slow traffic on A646 Burnley Road both ways at Luddenden Lane. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

Queueing traffic on M62 Westbound from J27 M621 (Gildersome) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area.

Congestion

Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A6107 Bradley Road Westbound between Bradley Grange Gardens and A641 Bradford Road (Bradley Bar roundabout). Average speed five mph.

Severe delays of 17 minutes on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

M621 – Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on M621 Westbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.

Road closures

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Claremont Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to electricity work on Claremont Street both ways between Victoria Avenue and Clay Street.

Listing Drive, Liversedge - Road closed due to construction on Listing Drive both ways from Listing Court to Listing Avenue.

Jack Lane, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Jack Lane both ways between Commonside and Peter Hill.

Leys Lane, Wentbridge - Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson’s Lane.

Roadworks

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Burnley Road at Luddenden Lane.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castlefields Drive.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Clifton Common at New Street.

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Flush at Vernon Road.

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at School Lane.