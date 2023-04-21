West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays of 35 minutes increasing on A1 Southbound
Here is your afternoon West Yorkshire traffic update for Friday, April 21.
Congestion
A1 - Severe delays of 35 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between M62 and Jackson's Lane. Average speed five mph.
A1 - Severe delays of 29 minutes and delays easing on A1 Northbound between A1(M) (Marr) and Great North Road. Average speed ten mph.
M1 - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M1 Southbound between J46 A6120 William Parkin Way (Leeds Colton / Garforth) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Average speed 20 mph.
M62 - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.
M62 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Average speed 25 mph.
M62 - Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.
A656 - Delays of six minutes on A656 Southbound between Close Road and A639 Park Road. Average speed 15 mph.
A58 - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A58 New Bank Westbound between Lower Brea and A647 Haley Hill. Average speed ten mph.
A58 - Delays of one minute and delays easing on A58 West Street Westbound between Willow Hall Drive and Bridge Street. Average speed ten mph.
A58 - Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on A58 Rochdale Road Westbound between Kenworthy Lane and Fountain Street. Average speed ten mph.
Incidents
B6117, Heckmondwike - Reports of slow traffic due to crash on B6117 Market Street Northbound near Station Lane.
A629, Halifax - Reports ofslow traffic due to crash on A629 Ovenden Road Northbound before Ovenden Way.
Road closures
Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.
Steps lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to telecoms work on Steps Lane both ways between Albert Road and Willow Clough.
Canal Road, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Canal Road both ways between A6026 Wakefield Road and Fall Lane.
New Bank, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on New Bank Westbound from The Incline to A58 Godley Road.
Mill Lane, Mixenden - Road closed due to water main work on Mill Lane both ways from Hays Lane to White Gate.
Field Head Lane, Mixenden - Road closed due to gas main work on Field Head Lane both ways between A629 Keighley Road and Field Head Way.
James Street - Road closed due to gas main work on James Street both ways between B6112 Stainland Road and Well Street.
Grasmere Drive - Road closed due to construction on Grasmere Drive both ways from Lower Edge Road to Thirlmere Avenue.
Thornhills Beck lane, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Thornhills Beck Lane both ways from Jay House Lane to Woodvale Office Park.
Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to construction on Child Lane both ways from A62 Leeds Road to Fountain Drive.
Harefield Drive, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Harefield Drive both ways from Hillhead Drive to Upper Batley Lane.
Union Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to telecoms work on Union Street One Way Street from Bond Street to Prince Street.
Jackson’s Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Jackson's Lane both ways from Briestfield Road to Whitley Road.
Briestfield Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Briestfield Road both ways between Carr Lane and Jackson's Lane.
Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.
Warmfield Lane, Kirkthorpe - Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.
Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.
Girnhill Lane, Featherstone - Road closed due to water main work on Girnhill Lane both ways between Priory Road and Stoborough Crescent.
Roadworks
B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on B6114 Dewsbury Road at Whitwell Green Lane.
Cain Lane, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cain Lane at Law Lane.
Bank Top, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Top at Sun Way.
A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Godley Road at Godley Branch Road.
Cobblestones Drive, Mixenden - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cobblestones Drive at Hawthorn Way.
A58, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Halifax Road at Kirk Lane.
A6036, Northowram- Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A6036 Back Clough at Joseph Avenue.
B638, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A638 Wakefield Road at High Road.
B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.
M62, Tingley - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).
B6128, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on B6128 Highfield Road at Cooperative Street.
Northfield Lane, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Northfield Lane between Beechwood Grove and Elmwood Grove.